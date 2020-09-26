INDIA

Philippines Coronavirus Case Load Crosses 300,000

Manila (Philippines) (AP) Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines have soared past 300,000, the latest bleak milestone in a country which has gradually reopened its battered economy despite having the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia. The Department of Health on Saturday reported a daily tally of 2,747 new and recent infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 301,256, with 5,284 deaths..

Officials have tried to ease alarm by highlighting the massive number of COVID-19 recoveries, but critics say the outbreaks remain uncontrolled and coronavirus cases may be undercounted despite an increase in testing capacity in recent months. President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration have walked a tightrope in reviving the battered economy and containing infections.

The government said the central city of Iloilo was placed under a mild lockdown Friday for two weeks due to infection spikes but at the same time announced that the popular Boracay island beach resort in a nearby region would be opened to more local tourists. (AP) .

  • First Published: September 26, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
