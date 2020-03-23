Take the pledge to vote

Philippines Man Who Had Recovered in Mumbai is India's 8th Coronavirus Fatality, Confirmed Cases Jump to 415

India’s latest fatality is the third death reported from Mumbai in connection with the coronavirus.

News18.com

Updated:March 23, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
Philippines Man Who Had Recovered in Mumbai is India's 8th Coronavirus Fatality, Confirmed Cases Jump to 415
Commuters wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the new virus walk at a metro station in Mumbai on March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Mumbai: Mumbai: A 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, has died at a hospital in Mumbai, the city civic body said on Monday, taking the death toll in India to eight. The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 415.

India’s latest fatality is the third death reported from Mumbai in connection with the coronavirus. He had initially tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital here. He was later shifted to a private hospital after his test report came out negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

He died at the private hospital late Sunday night, it said.

"He had diabetes mellitus and asthma and was admitted to the Kasturba hospital on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress," the civic body said.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday. Four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the ministry said. The 415 figure also includes 24 people who have been cured, discharged or migrated, the health ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 18,383 samples have been tested till 10 am on Monday.

The total number of positive novel coronavirus cases includes 67 in Maharashtra, including three foreigners, and Kerala also at 67, with seven foreign nationals, data issued by the ministry showed.

Till Monday morning, Delhi had reported 29 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 28, also including a foreigner, it added. Rajasthan reported 27 cases, of which two are foreigners. Telangana reported 26 cases, including 11 foreigners. Karnataka has 26 coronavirus patients, the ministry said.

Cases have been reported from across the country, including from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

