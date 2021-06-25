Phone Numbers Stolen From School WhatsApp Group To Send Lewd Messages To Girls In Una

The administration of a government school in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district has filed a police complaint against an unknown miscreant for invading WhatsApp groups meant for study purposes and sending objectionable messages to girl students. The school, located in the Daulatpur Chowk area of Una district is conducting online classes as schools are shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every class has its own WhatsApp groups to disseminate information related to their classes and other concerned activities.

According to the Police, the school authorities in their complaint have said that a miscreant had entered a WhatsApp group by creating a fake ID and later started sending objectionable messages to the girls on WhatsApp by putting the teacher’s photo as a profile picture.

The girls were upset after being repeatedly receiving objectionable messages from the miscreant. They complain to the school administration. The school administration made efforts to catch the mischievous element but failed. Later, the administration lodged a complaint at the Daulatpur Chowk police station.

The school principal said that the school administration lodged a complaint with the police so that the said mischievous element can be caught at the earliest.

Daulatpur Chowk police post-in-charge Pradeep Singh said that the school administration has submitted a complaint regarding the said matter. He said that the complaint has been sent to the Cyber Crime Cell for further investigation.

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are physically shut for over a year and the school administrations are forced to conduct the classes and other study-related work using online tools. However, it has been observed that miscreants and hackers try to enter in WhatsApp groups and Zoom classes to disrupt the smooth functioning of the online classes. In many cases, Police officials had nabbed those trying to disrupt the classes and harass the students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here