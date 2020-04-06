Take the pledge to vote

Phone Tracking Becomes Delhi Police's Aid in Catching Home Quarantine Violators Amid Virus Lockdown

Out of the 198 FIRs registered against such people, 178 have been through phone tracking and others due to complaints from neighbours and family members.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:April 6, 2020, 11:25 AM IST
Phone Tracking Becomes Delhi Police's Aid in Catching Home Quarantine Violators Amid Virus Lockdown
Representative image.

A total of 198 FIRs have been registered against people violating quarantine orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Delhi Police.

While the police action has at times been initiated by complaints of neighbours or family members, phone tracking is also playing a big part.

The Delhi Police has been provided the contact numbers of all those who have been asked to strictly home-quarantine themselves.

This helps them track the mobile's location and ascertain whether they are following orders or not.

Out of the 198 FIRs, 176 can be credited to phone tracking carried out by the police. People have been found roaming streets despite orders.

Police said the numbers could increase as efforts are ongoing to trace such people, initiating even "surprise visits" on a daily basis.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 503, stated the Health Ministry today.

