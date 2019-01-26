LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Photographer Anup Sah Wins Padam Shri for Capturing Himalayan Life, 'Moved' by Unexpected News

Sah is also an accomplished mountaineer, a naturalist, beekeeper, mushroom expert and heads Nainital Mountaineering Club (NTMC) that grooms young mountaineers.

Anupam Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Photographer Anup Sah Wins Padam Shri for Capturing Himalayan Life, 'Moved' by Unexpected News
File photo of Anup Sah
Dehradun: “I couldn’t believe when I got a call on Friday seeking my consent for (Padam) award” beams Anup Sah (69) an ace photographer who has been conferred with Padam Shri. A photographer from Nainital in Uttarakhand, Anup Sah has captured thousands of pictures capturing Himalayan life over the past five decades.

Anup Sah photography 2 (1)
Image Credit: Anup Sah

“The Himalayas are humble, they give a lot," he said.

In his pictures, the awarded photographer captures Himalayan as a complete whole: all birds, animals – big cats, migratory birds, festivals of the Himalayan people, hill culture etc.

Anup Sah photography 2 White-crested Laughing Thrush at Getaway Jungle Camp with Vinod Pande today on 16th Jan. 2019
Image Credit: Anup Sah

Speaking to News18 exclusively, Sah says “It was my father who gifted me Afga camera in 1964 and since then there has been no looking back." Anup's work was gradually noticed over time and today he is the proud recipient of around 300 coveted awards.

Sah is also an accomplished mountaineer, a naturalist, beekeeper, mushroom expert and heads Nainital Mountaineering Club (NTMC) that grooms young mountaineers.

Anup Sah photography 1
Image Credit: Anup Sah

Sah has scaled some of the toughest Himalayan peaks – Panchachuli, Mt Nanda Khat, Devisthan Peak, Mt Panwali Dwar to name a few. He led the Trail Pass expedition in 1992, which was successfully completed after a gap of 53 years.

A member of the Uttarakhand Wildlife Board, Sah had taken a stand when it came to protecting wildlife and jungles. In fact, he was the one who first noticed that the man-animal conflict in the hills during the early 90s was turning into a scenario of ‘revenge killing’ leopards by the locals.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram