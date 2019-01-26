English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Photographer Anup Sah Wins Padam Shri for Capturing Himalayan Life, 'Moved' by Unexpected News
Sah is also an accomplished mountaineer, a naturalist, beekeeper, mushroom expert and heads Nainital Mountaineering Club (NTMC) that grooms young mountaineers.
File photo of Anup Sah
Dehradun: “I couldn’t believe when I got a call on Friday seeking my consent for (Padam) award” beams Anup Sah (69) an ace photographer who has been conferred with Padam Shri. A photographer from Nainital in Uttarakhand, Anup Sah has captured thousands of pictures capturing Himalayan life over the past five decades.
Image Credit: Anup Sah
“The Himalayas are humble, they give a lot," he said.
In his pictures, the awarded photographer captures Himalayan as a complete whole: all birds, animals – big cats, migratory birds, festivals of the Himalayan people, hill culture etc.
Image Credit: Anup Sah
Speaking to News18 exclusively, Sah says “It was my father who gifted me Afga camera in 1964 and since then there has been no looking back." Anup's work was gradually noticed over time and today he is the proud recipient of around 300 coveted awards.
Sah is also an accomplished mountaineer, a naturalist, beekeeper, mushroom expert and heads Nainital Mountaineering Club (NTMC) that grooms young mountaineers.
Image Credit: Anup Sah
Sah has scaled some of the toughest Himalayan peaks – Panchachuli, Mt Nanda Khat, Devisthan Peak, Mt Panwali Dwar to name a few. He led the Trail Pass expedition in 1992, which was successfully completed after a gap of 53 years.
A member of the Uttarakhand Wildlife Board, Sah had taken a stand when it came to protecting wildlife and jungles. In fact, he was the one who first noticed that the man-animal conflict in the hills during the early 90s was turning into a scenario of ‘revenge killing’ leopards by the locals.
Image Credit: Anup Sah
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
