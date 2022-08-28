Photos Emerge of Chinese Soldiers Carrying Out Construction Work Close to Arunachal Border

Amid efforts to deescalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control, photos have emerged of the Chinese carrying out construction activities close to the border with Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Army sources denied reports of Chinese aggression and said the areas shown in the photos are several kilometres inside the Chinese territory.

The photos were reportedly taken on August 11 from the border area near Chaglagam village in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh when a long-range reconnaissance patrol team went to monitor the border area. Sources say the photos were clicked by workers engaged in Border Roads Organisation (BRO) work in the area.

Sources say the Chinese are carrying out construction work near Hadigra Lake. Visuals show the presence of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers next to the three excavators being used.

The Chaglagam village is only a few kilometers from the LAC, with most residents engaged in farming for livelihood. Speaking to News18, locals expressed concerns over Chinese infiltration attempts and said they were willing to “fight” alongside the Indian Army if necessary.

“China tries to infiltrate our borders every year. We stand with the Indian Army and we’ll fight alongside them if any situation arises… We were trained 30 years ago by the Home Guard. They gave the civilians special training so we can help ourselves in an emergency,” said Allelun Teyga, a local resident.

Takingshu Teyga, another villager, said: “We are concerned about China as our village is just a few kilometers from the border. We have to develop our infrastructure to show our presence to China… We tribals are always with the Indian government and the Indian Army. We will not allow the Chinese to take our land.”

“We tribals have the first claim on the land. The army comes second. We want the Indian Army to focus on infrastructure and if the time comes, we are ready to work with the Army,” Takingshu added.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, meanwhile, alleged that the area photographed is Indian territory. “Will our PM saheb who is scared to even name China, tell us what this Chinese construction party is doing on our territory in Arunachal Pradesh?” he tweeted.

