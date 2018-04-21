GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Photos From Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Mehendi Ceremony Will Make You Want To Attend One

The wedding is scheduled to take place on Saturday evening.

Naina Chaturvedi | News18.com@Naina_2892

Updated:April 21, 2018, 6:30 PM IST
Breaking the heart of millions of women worldwide, model Milind Soman is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony in Alibaug on Saturday evening.

But the celebrations at the Alibaug farmhouse have already begun and the mesmerizing photos are the proof. The soon-to-be couple celebrated the Mehendi and haldi ceremony with close friends and family.

In the pictures posted on social media by the couple's friends, Milind can be seen donning a white kurta-pyjama and the soon-to-be bride can be seen in a bright yellow lehenga and floral jewellery.

Mere YaarKi Shaadi Hai :)... . . . #shadi #wedding

A post shared by Abhishek Asha Mishra (@abhirunning) on





#celebrations🎉 #milindwedding

A post shared by Anju Kp (@anjubangalore) on



#mehendi #milindwedding #celebration

A post shared by Anju Kp (@anjubangalore) on



Going by some more pictures, it looks like preparations at the destination are on in full swing.







Milind and Ankita always shied away from openly addressing their relationship but often posted photos with each other on their social media accounts.

Congratulations you both!



