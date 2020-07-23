Photos of Black Panther and Leopard Couple Chilling in Kabini Forests of Karnataka Go Viral

A few days ago, photos of a black panther went viral on social media. The images showed a jet black panther, roaming in the depths of green forests in Kabini, Karnataka. Shared on Twitter by popular travel and wildlife photo-sharing account "Earth", the images were originally clicked in 2019 by Indian naturalist and wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung.

In the images, the majestic leopard can be seen slinking around the forest and peeping at the camera from behind a tree. The images looked so surreal that many on Twitter were compelled to wonder if the images were real. Others were reminded of the fictional animated character 'Bagheera" from Jungle Book.

READ: 'Bagheera, is That You?' Viral Photos of a Black Leopard from Forests of Karnataka Inspire Awe

Now, another photographer named Mithun H has shared the panther's photos on Instagram, but this time with a leopard. According to him, the panther, whom he called 'Saaya' and the leopard, named Cleopatra, have been courting for four years.

"Usually in the courting pairs generally it is the Male who takes charge and moves around with the female following close behind. But with this couple it was definitely Cleo who was in charge while the Panther followed," Mithun wrote on Instagram.

Mithun, whose Instagram bio says he has worked with Nat Geo Wild also added, "This was shot on a surreal winter morning when a single Deer alarm led me to this breathtaking sight."