Photos of Kovind, Modi to be Hung in NDMC Schools by August 15, Says North Delhi Mayor
In a letter issued by his office, North Delhi Mayor Avatar Singh said, 'the idea is to build awareness among the young students and ingrain in their minds a greater sense of patriotism and nationalism.'
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind appointing Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.
New Delhi: North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh on Friday directed officials to ensure that photographs of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi be mounted in all NDMC-run schools by August 15.
In a letter issued by his office, he said, the step was being taken to inculcate a greater sense of nationalism among the children.
"The idea is to build awareness among the young students and ingrain in their minds a greater sense of patriotism and nationalism," Singh said.
Asked if the direction was binding on schools and to be compulsorily implemented, he said, "I have only take a decision in good faith and expect people to follow it, but it is not compulsory."
"These children will become our future and these personalities (Kovind and Modi) can inspire them. So, this matter be taken seriously and ensured that before August 15, photos of the two leaders be mounted in all schools run by the NDMC," the letter read.
