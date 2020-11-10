Phulparas Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Phulparas (फुलपरास), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Madhubani district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhubani. Phulparas is part of 7. Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.62%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,19,600 eligible electors, of which 1,66,905 were male, 1,52,362 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phulparas in 2020 is =CP41/CM41*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,01,379 eligible electors, of which 1,57,962 were male, 1,43,411 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,61,395 eligible electors, of which 1,40,716 were male, 1,20,679 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phulparas in 2015 was 92. In 2010, there were 83.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Guljar Devi of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ram Sundar Yadav of BJP by a margin of 13,415 votes which was 8.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.6% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Guljar Devi of JDU won in this seat defeating Virendra Kumar Chaudhary of RJD by a margin of 12,344 votes which was 9.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 28.49% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 39. Phulparas Assembly segment of Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ramprit Mandal won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Phulparas are: Kripanath Pathak (INC), Binod Kumar Singh (LJP), Sheela Kumari (JDU), Ashok Singh (NJP), Ganesh Yadav (VPI), Gauri Shankar Yadav (JAPL), Parwez Alam (PCP), Brajesh Kumar Kunwar (PP), Ratnesh Kumar Sahu (PPID), Ram Kumar Yadav (SJDD), Gulajar Devi (IND), Shrimati Rekha Ranjan Yadav (IND), Vijay Kumar (IND), Sanjay Kumar Singh Alias Sahil Kumar Singh (IND), Hriday Narayan Kamat (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.9%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.63%, while it was 48.5% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 39. Phulparas constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 286. In 2010 there were 264 polling stations.

Extent:

39. Phulparas constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhubani district of Bihar: Community Development Block Ghoghardiha; Gram Panchayats Mahindwar, Dharamdiha, Goriari, Mahathour Khurd, Siswar Barhi, Phulparas and Ramnagar of Phulparas Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Sunder Birajit, Matras, Tardiha, Mahisan, Madhepur East, Madhepur West, Nawada, Karhara, Dara, Doalakh, Mahpatia, Basipatti, Garhgaon, Bhakrain, Bath, Bakwa, Bhargawan, Barsham, Bheja and Rohua Sangram of Madhepur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhubani.

Phulparas seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Phulparas is 404.28 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Phulparas is: 26°14'19.3"N 86°26'55.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Phulparas results.