English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Phulpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Keshari Devi Patel of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Phulpur (फूलपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Phulpur (फूलपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
51. Phulpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%. The estimated literacy level of Phulpur is 73.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1975219 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 3,08,308 votes which was 32.10% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kapil Muni Karwariya of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 14,578 votes which was 2.64% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 30.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.20% and in 2009, the constituency registered 38.71% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Phulpur was: Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (SP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,63,897 men, 8,49,194 women and 184 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Phulpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Phulpur is: 26.0781 82.8742
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फूलपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ফুলপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); फूलपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ફૂલપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); புல்புர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఫూల్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಫೂಲ್ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഫൂൽപ്പൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Keshari Devi Patel
BJP
Keshari Devi Patel
WON
In 2009, Kapil Muni Karwariya of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 14,578 votes which was 2.64% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 30.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.
Phulpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
544701
55.68%
Keshari Devi Patel
SP
372733
38.10%
Pandhari Yadav
INC
32761
3.35%
Pankaj Patel
Nota
7882
0.81%
Nota
IND
2972
0.30%
Dr. Neeraj
YVP
2858
0.29%
Sanjeev Kumar Mishra
PSSP
2189
0.22%
Sunil Kumar Maurya
RJMP
2058
0.21%
Ramnath Priydarshi Suman
MAP
1966
0.20%
Dr. Ramlakhan Chaurasiya
IND
1945
0.20%
Rishabh Pandey
PSP(L)
1607
0.16%
Priya Singh Paul Alias Priyadarshini Gandhi
LGBP
1406
0.14%
Atul Kumar Dwivedi
BLP
1262
0.13%
Srichandra Kesarwani (Advocate)
RGBP
975
0.10%
Dakkhini Prasad Kushwaha
AMYP
921
0.09%
Kamala Prasad
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.20% and in 2009, the constituency registered 38.71% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Phulpur was: Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (SP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,63,897 men, 8,49,194 women and 184 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Phulpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Phulpur is: 26.0781 82.8742
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फूलपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ফুলপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); फूलपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ફૂલપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); புல்புர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఫూల్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಫೂಲ್ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഫൂൽപ്പൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Alongside Dhoni & Kohli, Rahul Hopes to Inspire With World Cup Fairytale
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'National Jiju' After He Supports Indian Cricket Team
- Maisie Williams Doesn't Seem Happy With GoT Ending, Says 'I Wanted Arya to Kill Cersei'
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results