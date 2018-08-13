English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Physical Research Laboratory Ahmadabad Recruitment 2018: 14 Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018, 5:00 PM
Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 14 vacancies for the post of Scientific Assistant and Technical Assistant in various disciplines has begun on the official website of the Physical Research Laboratory, a premier Scientific and Research Institute and an Autonomous Unit under the Department of Space, Government of India, Ahmadabad - prl.res.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for PRL Recruitment 2018 for Scientific Assistant and Technical Assistant Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.prl.res.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Job Openings’ under ‘Opportunities’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Advt. No. 05/2018 Dated 11/08/2018 – Recruitment of Scientific / Technical Assistants at PRL’ link
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the form and submit to generate registration credentials
Step 6 – Login to your profile and fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Step 8 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form, application fee receipt along with other documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Administrative Officer – Recruitment Section
Room Number – 003
Physical Research Laboratory
Navrangpura, Ahmadabad – 380009’
Direct Link for Registration - https://www.prl.res.in/~recruit/advt022017new/signupreg1.php
Direct Link for Login - https://www.prl.res.in/~recruit/advt022017new/login.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen/ PWD Category - NIL
PRL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 14
Scientific Assistant - 8
Technical Assistant - 6
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicant must visit the official website and read through the official advertisement to ascertain the eligibility before applying.
Official Advertisement:
https://www.prl.res.in/~recruit/advt022017new/advt.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on the closing date of the application process. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400 along with admissible allowances
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and skill test.
Important Dates:
Last date to submit online application form – 31st August 2018, 5:00 PM
Last date of submission of hard copy of applications – 7th September 2018
