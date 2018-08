Physical Research Laboratory Ahmadabad Recruitment 2018: 14 Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018

Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 14 vacancies for the post of Scientific Assistant and Technical Assistant in various disciplines has begun on the official website of the Physical Research Laboratory, a premier Scientific and Research Institute and an Autonomous Unit under the Department of Space, Government of India, Ahmadabad - prl.res.in.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:How to apply for PRL Recruitment 2018 for Scientific Assistant and Technical Assistant Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.prl.res.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Job Openings’ under ‘Opportunities’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Advt. No. 05/2018 Dated 11/08/2018 – Recruitment of Scientific / Technical Assistants at PRL’ linkStep 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the form and submit to generate registration credentialsStep 6 – Login to your profile and fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceStep 8 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form, application fee receipt along with other documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Administrative Officer – Recruitment SectionRoom Number – 003Physical Research LaboratoryNavrangpura, Ahmadabad – 380009’Direct Link for Registration - https://www.prl.res.in/~recruit/advt022017new/signupreg1.php Direct Link for Login - https://www.prl.res.in/~recruit/advt022017new/login.php Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.100SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen/ PWD Category - NILPRL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 14Scientific Assistant - 8Technical Assistant - 6Eligibility Criteria:Applicant must visit the official website and read through the official advertisement to ascertain the eligibility before applying.Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on the closing date of the application process. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400 along with admissible allowancesSelection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and skill test.Important Dates:Last date to submit online application form – 31st August 2018, 5:00 PMLast date of submission of hard copy of applications – 7th September 2018