Physically Challenged Man Killed for Just A Glass of Water in Bihar's Begusarai, Say Police

A physically challenged person was killed in Bihar’s Begusarai district just for a glass of water, a police official said on Saturday.

The deceased Chote Lal Sahani, 50, a native of Badepura village under Chauhari Police Station in Begusarai district, died during treatment in Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The incident happened on Friday when Chote Lal Sahani went to a nearby pond in the village for fishing. While returning home, being thirsty, he took a glass of water from a water pot which belonged to Dinesh Sahani.

“While Chote Lal was drinking the water, he was spotted by Dinesh Sahani and his son Dipak Sahani. They brutally beat him up using batons. The victim somehow reached home with the help of other villagers," said Raghvendra Kumar, in-charge of Chauhari police station.

“As his condition deteriorated, his wife Mithilesh Devi took him to Sadar hospital Begusarai for treatment on Friday. The doctors at the hospital referred him to PMCH as his condition continued to be critical," Kumar said.

Since the victim and his family are very poor, the villagers contributed money and sent them to PMCH where he died during the treatment. After his body reached the village, the villagers again contributed for his cremation.

“We have arrested the main accused Dinesh Sahani. The other accused is at large," the officer said.

