Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pickpocket Gang Busted in Melbourne; Two Indian Nationals Among 7 Held

The accused targeted several public transport users and shoppers in Melbourne's Central Business District (CBD) over the last two months, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pickpocket Gang Busted in Melbourne; Two Indian Nationals Among 7 Held
Representative image.

Melbourne Australian police have charged a gang of suspected pickpockets including two Indian nationals who allegedly targeted several public transport users and shoppers in Melbourne's Central Business District (CBD) over the last two months.

Four men and three women -- including five Sri Lankans -- aged between 25 and 28 were charged with theft-related offences, according to 'The Age'.

Several incidents on train and tram networks, and in shopping areas led to investigations by detectives, the report said.

The local police in Victoria arrested four of the seven suspects in Sunshine and Tarneit suburbs on Thursday while the remaining three were arrested in Albion last week.

The Australian Border Force "may look at" deporting the foreign nationals, Victoria Police spokesperson Melissa Seach was quoted saying.

"We investigated a series of organised and often opportunistic pickpocketing and thefts which were occurring for approximately two months across the city, in shopping precincts and on trams and trains," Sergeant Chris O'Brien said.

"Rest assured Victoria Police takes this type of offending seriously, and our message to anyone out there looking to prey on those going about their everyday business is that you will be arrested and held to account," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram