Pickpocket Gang Busted in Melbourne; Two Indian Nationals Among 7 Held
The accused targeted several public transport users and shoppers in Melbourne's Central Business District (CBD) over the last two months, police said.
Representative image.
Melbourne Australian police have charged a gang of suspected pickpockets including two Indian nationals who allegedly targeted several public transport users and shoppers in Melbourne's Central Business District (CBD) over the last two months.
Four men and three women -- including five Sri Lankans -- aged between 25 and 28 were charged with theft-related offences, according to 'The Age'.
Several incidents on train and tram networks, and in shopping areas led to investigations by detectives, the report said.
The local police in Victoria arrested four of the seven suspects in Sunshine and Tarneit suburbs on Thursday while the remaining three were arrested in Albion last week.
The Australian Border Force "may look at" deporting the foreign nationals, Victoria Police spokesperson Melissa Seach was quoted saying.
"We investigated a series of organised and often opportunistic pickpocketing and thefts which were occurring for approximately two months across the city, in shopping precincts and on trams and trains," Sergeant Chris O'Brien said.
"Rest assured Victoria Police takes this type of offending seriously, and our message to anyone out there looking to prey on those going about their everyday business is that you will be arrested and held to account," he said.
