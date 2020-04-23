Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Picture of Brooding Bulldog who Misses Playing Outside is Heartbreaking

The photo was posted on the social media platform by Pop's hooman, Rashida Ellis, Atlanta-based costume designer, on April 22.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
Picture of Brooding Bulldog who Misses Playing Outside is Heartbreaking
The photo was posted on the social media platform by Pop’s hooman, Rashida Ellis, Atlanta-based costume designer, on April 22.

A picture of an English bulldog sitting with a bowed head broke several thousand hearts worldwide. The 3-year-old canine called Pop being all sad as he cannot play with children like he used to due to the lockdown went viral on Twitter recently.

The photo was posted on the social media platform by Pop’s hooman, Rashida Ellis, Atlanta-based costume designer, on April 22.

“Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio,” read the tweet.

This simple tweet managed to melt hearts miles away and soon Pop was overflowed with love.

While one comment read, “Pls hug that dog for me oh man”, another shared an endearing meme.

Even some celebs turned up to fill the sad heart of the puppy with some warmth. Actor Maisie Williams tweeted saying that she “would literally die for Big Poppa”.

Ellen DeGeneres also tweeted asking everyone to defeat the coronavirus outbreak for Big Poppa.

American writer Roxane Gay wrote that he has thought of the sad pup “all day”.

The tweet has been liked by over 663,000 people on Twitter and it has been retweeted more than 73,000 times.

