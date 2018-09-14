Pictures Reveal TV Sets, Beds, Special Food, Mobiles for Inmates at Chennai Jail; Probe Ordered

Pictures from Puzhal central prison in Chennai show inmates having a rather wonderful time with access to cell phones, TV sets, beds and what not.These pictures came to light when a phone used by one of the inmates was seized by the prison authorities. Sources from the prison department said these inmates have also been reportedly getting such items for other prisoners lodged inside the jail by charging a high price.In the pictures that have surfaced, the inmates can be seen wearing casual clothes, enjoying sumptuous meals, along with access to comfortable beds, electric cookers, UPS batteries and other electronic devices.An inmate as seen in pictures from Puzhal central prison.Prison authorities said a probe has been initiated in this matter but played down the controversy saying except for cell phones, they are allowed to use the rest as they belong to ‘A’ class category.Ashutosh Shukla, ADGP, said: "The thing is that mattresses are provided already. One television is also provided in each block. So these things are not irregular. The only irregular thing is the cell phone. We have seized seven cell phones last week for which the inquiry is underway as to how it was smuggled inside. And we will definitely take action against officials if they are found guilty."Prison authorities added that special food and utensils are permissible to inmates during festive season and that it is not banned for 'A class' prisoners.