Piecing Together 'DDLJ' 25 Years On, Editor Keshav Naidu Says He Knew It Was Brilliant

Mumbai: Working on “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” from the editing room, Keshav Naidu says he couldn’t have predicted it would go on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most influential films but knew instantly that he was handling something brilliant. Twenty-five years after the film was released on October 20, 1995 — the editor remembers being impressed by the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who played out the iconic Raj-Simran romance on screen and became two of the biggest stars of their generation.

One of his favourite scenes from the film, amongst Bollywood’s most successful, is when Simran tells Raj she is getting married to someone who she has never met or even seen. “The scene works because it’s so well performed. I loved both of them there. I could get a sense that these two are doing an exceptional job, especially Kajol. She was so expressive. Shah Rukh also was in his usual style, the way he is always,” Naidu, now 75, told .

