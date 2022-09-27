Piglets Meant for Farmers Under Meghalaya Govt Scheme Die, CM Dismisses 'Health Issue' Claims

Several piglets that were distributed among livestock farmers under the Rural Backyard Piggery Scheme of the National Livestock Mission in Meghalaya died within just a few days or a week after they were distributed, confirmed the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. He attributed the cause for the incident to a transportation issue.

“The piglets died purely because of a transportation issue which was unavoidable in a way because the piglets cannot all be given that kind of personal attention and so they died,” Sangma told reporters in Shillong.

The news of the tragic death of several of these piglets dying soon after they were distributed comes as a huge loss for farmers in the area. Some of the farmers have even claimed that some piglets died the very next day that they were handed over to them.

Claiming that the piglets distributed under the government scheme were unhealthy, the farmers pointed out that they had developed some kind of ulcer in their mouth and rashes in their body before eventually they eventually died.

However, the Meghalaya government, the Chief Minister in particular, dismissed such allegations and said, “the piglets had to travel for almost two to three days while being transported from different parts of the country and obviously in tough and difficult situations, transportation of thousands of piglets can result in some casualties among the piglets.”

Ruling out the possibility of the chances of swine flu, he said, it is not due to any kind of diseases that claimed the lives of the piglets. “We have reports to prove the cause of death of the piglets. We have assured the beneficiaries that we will be replacing them also, there is no concern of any kind of disease,” the CM said.

According to official sources, pigs from local breeds have also taken ill after they were kept in the same backyard as the piglets that died.

