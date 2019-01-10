English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PIL Filed Against Construction of Thackeray Memorial in Mumbai’s ‘Green Zone’
The PIL filed by social worker Santosh Daundkar states that the proposed construction blatantly violates Environmental Protection Act and Coastal Regulation Zone Notification as well as several other construction norms and parameters.
File photo of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackaray.
Loading...
Mumbai: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Bombay High Court against the proposal of constructing a memorial in memory of Shiv Sena supremo the late Balasaheb Thackeray’s at Mayor’s bungalow in the city’s Dadar locality.
The PIL filed by social worker Santosh Daundkar states that the proposed construction blatantly violates Environmental Protection Act and Coastal Regulation Zone Notification as well as several other construction norms and parameters. It also states that the property is located in a green zone and no construction of a memorial is permitted in such zones.
“The petitioner submits that the Mayor’s bungalow is a heritage structure. Its demolition and reconstruction cannot be permitted without the approval of ministry of environment and forests,” the PIL reads.
The petitioner has also submitted that an order of the ministry of environment, forests and climate change ought to have been issued by the competent authority and expressed in accordance with the specifications. However, nothing of the sort was done and some vague discussion with entities having no statutory power under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011, was shown to be an NoC of the central government.
“This petition impugns the decision of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to refuse to take cognizance of conspicuous violations of law particularly that of Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011, in the matter of change of use of the land earmarked for Mayor’s Bungalow and recreation ground,” the PIL states.
In November 2015, chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a memorial for Thackeray at the Mayor’s bungalow. Over the years, several rounds of inspections and site visits happened followed by approval for construction. The BMC, in November 2018, handed over the Mayor’s bungalow for the memorial. The bungalow had been home to the Mumbai mayor for past five decades.
The PIL filed by social worker Santosh Daundkar states that the proposed construction blatantly violates Environmental Protection Act and Coastal Regulation Zone Notification as well as several other construction norms and parameters. It also states that the property is located in a green zone and no construction of a memorial is permitted in such zones.
“The petitioner submits that the Mayor’s bungalow is a heritage structure. Its demolition and reconstruction cannot be permitted without the approval of ministry of environment and forests,” the PIL reads.
The petitioner has also submitted that an order of the ministry of environment, forests and climate change ought to have been issued by the competent authority and expressed in accordance with the specifications. However, nothing of the sort was done and some vague discussion with entities having no statutory power under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011, was shown to be an NoC of the central government.
“This petition impugns the decision of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to refuse to take cognizance of conspicuous violations of law particularly that of Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011, in the matter of change of use of the land earmarked for Mayor’s Bungalow and recreation ground,” the PIL states.
In November 2015, chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a memorial for Thackeray at the Mayor’s bungalow. Over the years, several rounds of inspections and site visits happened followed by approval for construction. The BMC, in November 2018, handed over the Mayor’s bungalow for the memorial. The bungalow had been home to the Mumbai mayor for past five decades.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- After Hardik Pandya, Ranveer Singh's Remarks on Koffee With Karan Invite Criticism
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results