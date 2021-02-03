News18 Logo

PIL Filed in Calcutta High Court to Stop BJP's Rath Yatra Ahead of Bengal Polls Due to Covid-19

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The BJP has sought permission from the state government for its month-long 'rath yatra' ahead of the assembly elections, which is due in April-May.

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, praying for its interference to prevent the BJP's planned 'rath yatra' across West Bengal, claiming that it would impact the COVID-19 situation and law and order in the state. The BJP has sought permission from the state government for its month-long 'rath yatra' ahead of the assembly elections, which is due in April-May.

The saffron party plans to take out five rallies criss-crossing West Bengal from this month. The matter is likely to come up before the high court on Friday, petitioner Rama Prasad Sarkar, a lawyer by profession, said.

The court had in December 2018 denied permission to the BJP for a 'rath yatra' that was to commence from Coochbehar in north Bengal.

