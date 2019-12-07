Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PIL Filed in Supreme Court Seeks SIT Probe into Telangana Encounter, Compensation to Families

The PIL also seeks action against Jaya Bachhan and Chairperson of DCW Swati Maliwal for alleged 'provocation' and 'pressuring police for extrajudicial killing of arrested persons in police custody without trial'.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 8:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The PILs have been filed under concern of how allowing specific national intelligence agencies the power to tap private information may create bad precedent. (Image for representation)
Representative image.

New Delhi: A PIL was filed on Saturday in the Supreme Court seeking an SIT probe, monitored by former apex court judges, into the killing of four persons arrested on charge of gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana by police in an alleged encounter and compensation for their families.

The Public Interest Litigation, filed by advocate M L Sharma, termed it as "extra-judicial killings" and sought prosecution of policemen involved in the incident.

"The incident is a clear violation of Article 21 (right to life and fair trial) of the Constitution of India. A persons is innocent till guilt is proved.

"However, in the present case, four persons have been declared guilty of gangrape without any trial...," the plea said.

It's a killing in police custody and "therefore all the police officers involved" must be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with law after an SIT probe by CBI, Sharma said in the petition.

Besides seeking court-monitored SIT probe, the PIL also seeks action against Samajwadi Party lawmaker and Bollywood actress Jaya Bachhan and Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal for alleged "provocation" and "pressuring police for extrajudicial killing of arrested persons in police custody without trial."

The plea, which may come up for hearing next week, also seeks compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the four accused killed in the pre-dawn police encounter on Friday

Telangana police on Friday said that the accused were killed in an exchange of fire with police during the morning hours.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation. a senior police official had told PTI.

"They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," the police official had said.

The four accused were shot dead on NH-44 near Hyderabad — the same highway where the charred body of 26-year-old veterinarian found.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram