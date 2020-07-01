PIL in Bombay HC Seeks Direction Over Inflated Power Bills in Maharashtra amid Lockdown

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court raising concerns over the inflated electricity bills being received by several citizens in Maharashtra and seeking a direction to the state government and power service providers to reduce the amount.

The PIL filed by Mumbai-based businessman Ravindra Desai has also demanded that the government and companies like



Adani and Tata Power formulate a strategy to avoid excess power bills in future.

Desai has sought an interim stay on payment of the electricity bill of June 2020 for each citizen pending hearing of his petition and waiver of late payment charges.

Desai filed the petition on June 29 after he received his power bill which was ten times more than his usual bill.

The plea claimed that residents of Maharashtra have incurred losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown.

The plea names Minister of Energy, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd, Adani Electricity, Tata Power and the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Although commercial activities have been allowed under the state government's 'Mission Begin Again' plan since June 8, movement of people is severely restricted beyond a radius of two kilometres from their residences.

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing on July 3.