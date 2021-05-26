india

PIL in HC for More Crematoriums in Delhi to Deal with COVID Fatalities

File photo of Delhi High Court.

The plea by a social activist, Sunil Kumar Aledia, has also sought directions to the authorities to fix uniform charges for cremation of bodies at electric crematoriums in the city as according to the petitioner.

A PIL has urged the Delhi High Court to direct the Centre, Delhi government and municipal corporations to ensure that electric or CNG crematoriums are installed in different parts of the national capital in view of the large number of people succumbing to COVID-19 daily. The plea by a social activist, Sunil Kumar Aledia, has also sought directions to the authorities to fix uniform charges for cremation of bodies at electric crematoriums in the city as according to the petitioner, the rates range between Rs 500 — at Sarai Kale Khan — to Rs 8,800 — at Lodhi Road.

The petition, filed through advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, has also sought a centralised online facility for the issuance of the death certificates so that the general public does not have to travel physically to the local authorities for registering deaths. It has also sought that non-functional electric crematoriums be also made operational.

The plea is likely to be heard by the high court later this week.

first published:May 26, 2021, 13:38 IST