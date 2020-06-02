PIL in HC Seeks De-sealing of Delhi borders to Enable Citizens to Avail Central Govt Health Facilities

A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking immediate direction to de-seal the Delhi border to enable the citizens in the NCR and other states to access central government hospitals and medical facilities in Delhi.

The plea was mentioned before the high court for an urgent hearing through the web link and it is likely to be listed on June 4, petitioner and advocate Kushagra Kumar said.

The AAP government has sealed the Delhi borders for one week starting June 1 and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that "the moment we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for treatment. Delhi hospitals should be reserved for the people of Delhi".

Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Ghaziabad and Delhi-Noida borders are shut for a week. Only essential service providers will be allowed and employees could cross the border by showing their identification cards or ID cards, he had said.

The plea said those working in Delhi and residing in NCR like Noida and Gurugram or other states are deprived of their right to avail central government's medical facilities like AIIMS in Delhi, it said.

"The order of the Delhi government is not only inhumane and illegal but authoritarian in nature. Instead of creating medical infrastructure and working to ensure medical facilities, it is sealing the borders and thereby stopping people from availing medical facilities in central government hospitals in Delhi," it said, adding that sealing of Delhi borders is not based on reasons of public health and assessment of any situation.

The plea said people from NCR area come to Delhi to avail the airport and railways facilities and sealing the borders interrupts these links and deeply impacts those staying outside the administrative borders of the national capital but working here.