Piles of Garbage Fills Bhubaneswar Streets as City Faces Huge Crisis Amid Protest Over Dump Yard

Many parts of the Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar have virtually turned into garbage dumps as a deadlock over the dumping of waste into a designated dump yards led to garbage pile up in several areas. Piles of garbage, some Mountain-high, across the city has now become a huge headache for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Several in Bhubaneswar have opposed the use of the dumping yard. Residents of Daruthenga panchayat, a few kilometers away from the city, have not been allowing BMC trucks carrying garbage to dump waste at the Bhuasuni dump yard for the past two weeks over several demands. This has hence created a domino effect in the capital city. As temporary transit stations fill up with garbage, dump trucks are unable to collect waste from garbage bins across the city.

Although BMC workers have resumed work, the stalemate continued on Saturday as talks with the Daruthenga sarpanch and the BMC did not result in any major breakthroughs.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said, “The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and we held good discussions. The problem will be resolved very soon.”

Congress MLA Suresh Rourtray said, “villagers wanted to resolve the issue. Bhubaneswar is a beautiful city and machines will be installed to manage the waste. Daruthenga will also be neat and clean.”

Daruthenga sarpanch, Tapan Chakravarty said, “Gram Sabha would be called and details of the meeting would be discussed with the villagers, he would inform their decision after two days. The BMC sought a time of nine months as it cannot do bio mining until the waste is cleared from the dump yard.”

Residents of Daruthenga have been protesting since 2008 when the BMC started dumping waste at Bhuasuni, near Bhubaneswar.

