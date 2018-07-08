Pilgrim Dies En Route to Amarnath Shrine

Srinagar: A woman pilgrim died due to cardiac arrest at Baltal base camp of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll in this year's pilgrimage to 13, police said on Sunday.Lakshmi Bhai (54), a resident of Hyderabad, died due to cardiac arrest at Baltal base camp during the night, a police official said.He said the body is lying at the base camp hospital.The death toll in this year's yatra, which began on 28 June, has now reached to 13.