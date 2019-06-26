'Pilgrimage Cities in UP to be Free of Overhead Electricity Cables As Part of Beautification Exercise'

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government will make pilgrimage cities free of overhead electric wires as part of the beautification exercise, the state's power minister Shrikant Sharma said on Wednesday following a meeting with Union power minister R K Singh in the national capital.

The state's BJP government will also work to put diesel pumpsets out of use with Sharma saying farmers will be provided separate electricity feeders for irrigation purposes.

Sharma said he discussed the details of the measures to be taken for implementing these decisions during the meeting with Singh.

Cities on the "spiritual tourism" map will have underground power cables instead of overhead ones, he said.

The cities include Varanasi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Ayodhya and Prayagraj among others.