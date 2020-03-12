Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pilgrims Among 6,000 Indians Stranded in Iran, Efforts on to Bring Them Back: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said around 6,000 Indians are stranded in Iran, including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir. There are also around 300 students there, he added.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said the initial focus is to bring back Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran, which is grappling with cases of coronavirus. The outbreak of coronavirus is a "matter of concern" and "we need to respond responsibly", he told Lok Sabha as he spoke on the current situation.

He said around 6,000 Indians are stranded in Iran, including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir. There are also around 300 students there, he added.

The "initial focus is on bringing back pilgrims, mostly stranded in Qom", he said, adding the government is also working with Indian authorities to look at the possibility of operating limited commercial flights.

