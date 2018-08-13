English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pilgrims Asked to Avoid Visiting Sabarimala as Pamba River Overflows
The district administration sounded the alert on Monday after the shutters of the Kochupampa and Anathode-Kakki dams were opened, submerging the Triveni bridge.
File photo of devotees at the Sabarimala temple. (PTI image)
New Delhi: The devotees of Lord Ayyappa have been asked to refrain from visiting the Sabarimala temple after water levels in the Pamba River rose following heavy rainfall.
According to reports, pilgrims traveling to Sabarimala have been instructed to not visit the temple as the river is flowing in full spate in the region. Police have also barricaded the road to the bridge to avoid any untoward incident. The Sabarimala temple will remain open for the “Niraputhari” pooja from August 14 to 21.
Thirty-seven people have lost their lives in unprecedented rainfall in Kerala, with the state pegging its damages at Rs 8,316 crore.
Fresh rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Monday as the state continued to reel under the impact of unprecedented floods, even as the weatherman issued a warning cautioning fishermen against venturing into the sea, officials said.
Some respite appeared on the horizon for the worst-hit Idduki hill district where the water in the Idukki dam receded to 2,397.58 ft, alleviating concerns about floods in fresh downstream areas, particularly in Ernakulam district. The current level does not warrant issuing any warning, they said.
