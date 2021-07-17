CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pilgrims Throng Tirunallar Temple After Kerala Relaxes Covid-19 Lockdown Rules
1-MIN READ

Pilgrims Throng Tirunallar Temple After Kerala Relaxes Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

As a precautionary measure, devotees were not allowed to take a bath in the legendary 'Nalan Kulam', the holy tank of the temple.. Image for representation | Credits: Reuters

Thousands of pilgrims from various places had queued up to have a darshan of Lord Saneeswara right from the morning..

With relaxation in lockdown rules in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, the Lord Saneeswara temple at Tirunallarin the Union Territory witnessed a huge turnout of pilgrims on Saturday. Thousands of pilgrims from various places had queued up to have a darshan of Lord Saneeswara right from the morning.

The district administration, police and temple authorities had made arrangements to ensure that pilgrims were wearing masks. As a precautionary measure, devotees were not allowed to take a bath in the legendary 'Nalan Kulam', the holy tank of the temple.

Tirunallaris the only place in South India to have a separate sannadhi for Lord Saneeswara in a benign pose.

first published:July 17, 2021, 20:47 IST