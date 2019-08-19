Pilgrims Travelling to Mansarovar Called Back After Landslides and Rains
The 17th batch of pilgrims has been called back from Lamari, which was hit by a landslide following heavy rainfall on Sunday, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.
Representative image.
Pithoragarh: A landslide on the route to Kailash-Mansarovar prompted the district administration to call back a 56-member batch of pilgrims to Dharchula the base camp for safety reasons here on Monday.
The 18th batch of pilgrims, which was to arrive here shortly, was also advised to delay its journey from New Delhi by a few days until the weather improves in the district, he said.
The MeT Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the Kumaon region in next 24 hours. Of total 18 batches for the yatra, 13 have already completed their journey.
Three batches of pilgrims are on their way to their destination in Tibet, the DM said.
It would take two days to restore movement on the road hit by the landslide, the district administration said.
