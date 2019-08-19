Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pilgrims Travelling to Mansarovar Called Back After Landslides and Rains

The 17th batch of pilgrims has been called back from Lamari, which was hit by a landslide following heavy rainfall on Sunday, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2019, 11:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pilgrims Travelling to Mansarovar Called Back After Landslides and Rains
Representative image.
Loading...

Pithoragarh: A landslide on the route to Kailash-Mansarovar prompted the district administration to call back a 56-member batch of pilgrims to Dharchula the base camp for safety reasons here on Monday.

The 17th batch of pilgrims has been called back from Lamari, which was hit by a landslide following heavy rainfall on Sunday, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.

The 18th batch of pilgrims, which was to arrive here shortly, was also advised to delay its journey from New Delhi by a few days until the weather improves in the district, he said.

The MeT Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the Kumaon region in next 24 hours. Of total 18 batches for the yatra, 13 have already completed their journey.

Three batches of pilgrims are on their way to their destination in Tibet, the DM said.

It would take two days to restore movement on the road hit by the landslide, the district administration said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram