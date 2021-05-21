Pilot Dies After IAF's MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes Near Punjab's Moga

In a tragic incident, a pilot of the Indian Air Force died after sustaining fatal injuries following a MiG-21 aircraft crash near Moga in Punjab in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident took place around 1 am on Friday when the Mig-21 of the IAF crashed at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga.

The incident was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened, the air force officials said. The IAF took to Twitter to extend their condolences for the bereaved family of the pilot.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause of the accident, IAF said.

Notably, this is the third crash of a MiG-21 aircraft this year. In March, a Group Captain of the IAF was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India. Earlier in January, a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan.

