Civilian Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Maharashtra, Pilot Injured
The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it.
Civilian Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Pune, Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Pune: An aircraft being used for civil aviation training crashed on Tuesday in Pune district, injuring the pilot, police said.
The pilot, Sidharth Titus, has sustained a fracture on his right hand, they said.
The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it. The aircraft belonged to the Carver Aviation Private
Limited based in Baramati in the district, a police official said.
The pilot has been rushed to hospital, he said, adding his injuries are not life threatening.
The pilot has been with the institute since three years and has around 130 hours of flying experience, police said.
