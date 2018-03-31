English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pilot of Indian Airlines Flight Hijacked to Pakistan in 1971 Passes Away
Capt Kachru was flying an Indian Airlines plane, carrying 26 passengers and a crew of four, from Srinagar to Jammu when two Kashmiris hijacked it and forced him to fly to Lahore.
Capt M K Kachru was 93.
Faridabad (Haryana): Capt M K Kachru, pilot of the Indian Airlines plane hijacked to Pakistan in January 1971, died in Faridabad on Saturday after prolonged illness, his family said.
He was 93, they said.
Capt Kachru was flying an Indian Airlines plane, carrying 26 passengers and a crew of four, from Srinagar to Jammu when two Kashmiris hijacked it and forced him to fly to Lahore.
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, then foreign minister of Pakistan, turned up at the airport and hailed the hijackers, who had demanded the release of some prisoners from Indian jails.
The demand was refused by India.
Though the passengers and the crew were transported back to India by land route via Amritsar, the plane was set on fire.
India had hit back by banning overflights of Pakistani aircraft in Indian airspace.
Also Watch
He was 93, they said.
Capt Kachru was flying an Indian Airlines plane, carrying 26 passengers and a crew of four, from Srinagar to Jammu when two Kashmiris hijacked it and forced him to fly to Lahore.
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, then foreign minister of Pakistan, turned up at the airport and hailed the hijackers, who had demanded the release of some prisoners from Indian jails.
The demand was refused by India.
Though the passengers and the crew were transported back to India by land route via Amritsar, the plane was set on fire.
India had hit back by banning overflights of Pakistani aircraft in Indian airspace.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone To Tie The Knot With Ranveer Singh By End Of 2018? Find Out Here
- ACU Chief Neeraj Kumar Removed for Questioning CoA & Rahul Johri’s Disinterest in Fighting Corruption?
- Virat Kohli Thanks Fans For Support After Winning Yet Another Award
- Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler Reunite For Netflix's Murder Mystery
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data