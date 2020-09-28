Pilot Targets Centre Over Agri Laws, Accuses It Of Betraying Farmers

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the Centre over the new farm laws on Monday and accused it of betraying farmers in a challenging time. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the farm bills had deliberately been brought at a time when the economy is collapsing and farmers are suffering losses.

“Recently passed farm bills are being opposed in the entire country. The constituents of the NDA are opposing these too. The Congress decided to fight alongside farmers from all over the country. Now, we will take it further, but I believe that the central government has betrayed the farmers in a challenging time,” Pilot told reporters here. “The Akali Dal is the oldest ally of the NDA and is opposing the laws. When you could not explain the laws to the Akali Dal MP, what would you explain to the farmers,” the Congress leader asked.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. The three contentious farm bills passed in Parliament recently have triggered farmers’ protest in some states.

Pilot said the Congress believed there should be investments in agriculture and that farmers should get better prices for their produce. However, he added, starting a new system and ending the existing mandi system will lead to a few industrialists monopolising the sector. “The new laws are being opposed all over the country. The Congress will oppose these laws till the end. We are not going to leave any stone unturned to get justice for the farmers,” Pilot said.

Regarding the violent demonstration in Udaipur division, Pilot said that it is a matter of relief that the violent incidents have stopped and the government has also decided that it will go to the Supreme Court with a special leave petition. Violence cannot solve any issue, he said. He said that it is a request to the youths of that area that all issues related to recruitment can be resolved within the scope of the law.

The government is making every effort to find a solution to the problem. An attempt was made to spread confusion for vested interests and as a result of this there was violence and it is very unfortunate that roads were blocked and properties were destroyed, Pilot said. Replying to a question on the committee set up by the Congress high command on the issues of Rajasthan, Pilot said some meetings of the panel have been held and the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi were not in the country and returned to Delhi two days ago.

He said, “I am constantly in touch with the committee, I spoke to the member of the committee and I am confident that appropriate and satisfactory action in time will be taken on the points we have put up.” Asked if he would campaign for the Congress in the Madhya by-elections, Pilot said he will do so if the party high command takes any such decision. On appointments in the organization and the government, he said new appointments have to be made and they will be done in time.

