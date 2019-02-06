English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pilots Shut Down Wrong Engine After Take-Off: DGCA Probe on 2017 Bird Strike Incident
The incident happened on an A320 aircraft, which had a total 156 passengers in June 2017, The aircraft was then brought back to the Delhi airport after consequently starting engine 1.
File photo of Go Air.
Loading...
New Delhi: While engine number 2 of the flight was affected due to bird strike, the pilots on GoAir's Delhi-Mumbai flight decided to shut down engine number 1, stated a report of Indian aviation watchdog DGCA on the incident that occurred on June 21, 2017.
Once the aircraft stopped climbing at an altitude of 3,330 feet, the pilots "realised their mistake", and consequently started engine 1 and brought back the plane to Delhi airport, stated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation report dated November 5, 2018.
"(The) incident was caused by incorrect identification of engine affected with high vibration followed by non-adherence to recommended procedures, lack of situational awareness, poor cockpit resource management and poor handling of aircraft during emergency subsequent to bird strike," it said.
The probe report has recommended that "suitable corrective action" should be taken for both the pilots "as deemed by the DGCA headquarters in view of the above findings".
The incident happened on an A320 aircraft, which had a total 156 passengers, at 5.58 am on June 21, 2017.
The investigation found that during take-off, the aircraft encountered bird strike on engine 2. "Both crew noticed abnormal sound and vibrations but PIC (pilot in-charge) decided to continue for take-off probably wanting to investigate the problem after getting airborne," the probe report stated.
"After take-off, the situation was incorrectly assessed and engine 1 (unaffected engine) was shut down. Aircraft was climbing with single engine i.e. engine 2, for over three minutes," the report added.
At an altitude of 3,330 feet, when the pilots "realized their mistake" and attempted to start engine 1, they encountered start valve fault, the report added.
"Crew carried out appropriate actions and engine one was started at an altitude of around 3,100 feet. Power from engine 1 was found to be available at an altitude of 3,108 feet...
Subsequently, in second approach, aircraft landed uneventfully at Delhi on single engine i.e. engine 1," the probe report said.
After it landed back at Delhi airport, blood stains were found on the acoustic panel of engine 2 and damage was also observed on two fan blades of engine 2, the probe report said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Once the aircraft stopped climbing at an altitude of 3,330 feet, the pilots "realised their mistake", and consequently started engine 1 and brought back the plane to Delhi airport, stated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation report dated November 5, 2018.
"(The) incident was caused by incorrect identification of engine affected with high vibration followed by non-adherence to recommended procedures, lack of situational awareness, poor cockpit resource management and poor handling of aircraft during emergency subsequent to bird strike," it said.
The probe report has recommended that "suitable corrective action" should be taken for both the pilots "as deemed by the DGCA headquarters in view of the above findings".
The incident happened on an A320 aircraft, which had a total 156 passengers, at 5.58 am on June 21, 2017.
The investigation found that during take-off, the aircraft encountered bird strike on engine 2. "Both crew noticed abnormal sound and vibrations but PIC (pilot in-charge) decided to continue for take-off probably wanting to investigate the problem after getting airborne," the probe report stated.
"After take-off, the situation was incorrectly assessed and engine 1 (unaffected engine) was shut down. Aircraft was climbing with single engine i.e. engine 2, for over three minutes," the report added.
At an altitude of 3,330 feet, when the pilots "realized their mistake" and attempted to start engine 1, they encountered start valve fault, the report added.
"Crew carried out appropriate actions and engine one was started at an altitude of around 3,100 feet. Power from engine 1 was found to be available at an altitude of 3,108 feet...
Subsequently, in second approach, aircraft landed uneventfully at Delhi on single engine i.e. engine 1," the probe report said.
After it landed back at Delhi airport, blood stains were found on the acoustic panel of engine 2 and damage was also observed on two fan blades of engine 2, the probe report said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4, Live Scores: Jadeja Completes Five-for, Vidarbha Nine Down
- Randi Zuckerberg Left Facebook Because She Hated Being The Only Woman In The Room
- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: There is Nothing Like Knowing Old Bombay from the Top of an Open Bus
- Mamata Banerjee is the Real 'Gully Girl' of Bengal, And She is Loving the Street Fight With BJP
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results