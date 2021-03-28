Pimpri-Chinchwad Witnesses 4-Fold Rise in Covid-19 Cases in a Month, Most Micro Containment Zones

Pimpri-Chinchwad emerged as the new Covid hotspot after topping Pune municipal corporation in the number of micro-containment zones.

A report by The Indian Express revealed that active cases in PCMC witnessed a four-fold rise in the last 30 days even though Pimpri-Chinchwad saw a dip in positive cases on Saturday from Friday.

Addressing this matter of concern, PCMC’s additional health chief Dr. Pavan Salve noted that the figure was less than 1000 at the end of February while now every day the city is registering more than 1,800 cases.

He further stressed that in the past month, the preference for home isolation has grown among the patients despite the fact that hospitals had vacant beds. Of the 15,415 active cases, 2,553 have been hospitalized while more than 12,891 are in home isolation.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has now overtaken Pune Municipal Corporation in the number of containment zones by having 1200 micro and 200 major containment zones in the city.

The PCMC administration has also set up a three-member committee to verify the bills submitted by contractors running Covid Care Centres and supplying various medicines and material. From monitoring all purchases to verifying them against the bills paid to the contractors, the committee will also have to ensure that the contractors submit proper documents to claim contracts.

As per data provided by the Health department officials, Pimpri-Chinchwad has registered 1,32,266 positive cases to date. Of these 1,14,891 have recovered. As many as 1,961 citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad have died of the corona.

Earlier allaying fears over availability of beds, the PCMC on Thursday had said that there is no shortage of availability of beds in the industrial city and besides the current availability of 1,300 beds, the restarting of the jumbo hospital at Nehrunagar will also help in easing any possibility of bed shortage.