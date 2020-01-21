S Jaishankar & Pinarayi Vijayan Express Deep Grief over Death of 8 Keralites in Nepal

Thiruvananthapuram: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed deep distress over the death of eight eight Indian tourists in Nepal.

"Deeply distressed by tragic news of passing away of 8 Indian tourists in Nepal. Our Embassy in Nepal has been closely following the situation. Embassy officials are stationed at the hospital & providing necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with bereaved families," Jaishankar said.

The Kerala Government said it would take all steps to ensure that the mortal remains of the Keralite tourists, who died at a resort, are brought to the state as early as possible.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed "deep grief" over the incident, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

On the basis of the directions given by the Chief Minister, NORKA (Non Resident Keralite Affairs) officials have got in touch with the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

The bodies are expected to be brought to the state tomorrow after post-mortem, the statement added.

The eight tourists, including four minor children, died on Tuesday after they fell unconscious due to a possible gas leak in their room at a resort in Nepal, according to a media report in that nation.

The deceased - two couples and four children - were part of a group of 15 people travelling from Kerala to Pokhara, a popular mountainous tourist destination.

