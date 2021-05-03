india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

News18» News»India»Pinarayi Vijayan Submits Resignation to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
1-MIN READ

Pinarayi Vijayan Submits Resignation to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

LDF won 99 of the total 140 seats, while the opposition UDF had to settle for the remaining 41 and BJP drew a blank.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who led the ruling CPI(M)-headed LDF in Kerala to a resounding victory in the April 6 Assembly polls, on Monday resigned from the post, ahead of the new ministry formation. Vijayan drove to the Raj Bhavan around noon and submitted his resignation letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, sources said.

Vijayan has been asked to continue as chief minister till the new government is sworn in, Raj Bhavan source said. Scripting history, the LDF retained power in Kerala, bucking the over four-decade-long trend of oscillating between Communist and Congress-led fronts alternately.

LDF won 99 of the total 140 seats, while the opposition UDF had to settle for the remaining 41 and BJP drew a blank.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

RELATED NEWS

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam

Tags
first published:May 03, 2021, 13:44 IST