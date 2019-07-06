Pink City Jaipur Designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, PM Modi Welcomes Move

New Delhi: The historic walled city of Jaipur, known for its iconic architectural legacy, on Sunday made its entry into the UNESCO’S world heritage list. The decision to designate the city as a heritage site was taken during the 43rd Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.

The UN agency also made the announcement in a tweet.

Welcoming the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO."

Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO. https://t.co/1PIX4YjAC4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2019

A statement from UNESCO said, "The city's urban planning shows an exchange of ideas from ancient Hindu and modern Mughal as well as Western cultures. The grid plan is a model that prevails in the West, while the organisation of the different districts refers to traditional Hindu concepts. Designed to be a commercial capital, the city has maintained its local commercial, artisanal and cooperative traditions to this day.”

Apart from Jaipur, seven other cultural sites have also been designated as World Heritage List. These include the Dilmun Burial Mounds in Bahrain, the Budj Bim cultural landscape in Australia, the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu city in China, the Ombilin coal mining heritage of Indonesia's Sawahlunto, the mounded tombs of ancient Japan, and Megalithic Jar Sites in Laos' Xiengkhouang.

In addition to Jaipur, the committee had examined 36 nominations for inscription on UNESCO's World Heritage List during the session.

The World Heritage Committee is also examining the state of conservation of 166 sites already inscribed on the World Heritage List, 54 of which also figure on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

To date, 1,092 sites in 167 countries have been inscribed on the World Heritage List.