Pink Stones From Rajasthan Used In Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction

Ever since the historic verdict of the Supreme Court last year, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been on at a brisk pace. At present, the work of carving stones is going on. As per the latest reports, sculpted pink stones will be the center of attraction in the temple. Around 3,60,000 cubic feet of stone is going to be used in the construction of the temple.

The organisations overseeing the construction work have been given an ultimatum of 2023 by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the construction of the temple. According to the Ram Mandir Trust, by the end of 2023, the idol of Ramlala or ‘infant Ram’ will be established in the sanctum sanctorum. The work of filling the foundation of the temple has been completed up to 20 layers. Work on the base plinth will begin after 44 layers are filled.

The temple will be constructed with pink stone delivered all the way from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan. As per t sources, about 1 lakh cubic feet of stones have been specially cleaned and prepared for this purpose. Sandstone from Mirzapur (which will be used in the interior of the base, with granite being used on the base’s outer walls) and pink stone from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan are the two main types of stones that will be used for the construction of the temple.

Apart from aesthetics, there is another reason for using these pink marbles. Being raw in nature, these stones can be easy to carve on. The model of the main gate of the temple is especially noteworthy. Stones with Nagara-style carving will be used throughout the whole layout of the temple. The idol of a goddess in a blessing posture is seen on the pillar of the main gate, and a peak associated with Sanatan Dharma will also be constructed.

A few days ago, an important meeting of the temple construction committee was held in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that the inner chamber compound would be prepared by 2023. He also said that by 2025, the entire 70 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex would be developed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here