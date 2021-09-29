Pioneer Odisha Holds Training Camp for 9 States, 4 UTs in Disaster Management

Odisha has become a role model for others to learn the technique of disaster management. The State government has conducted a 3-day disaster management training camp for the representative of nine States and four Union Territories.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration has selected Odisha to teach the nuances of disaster management as the State has lots of experience in the domain.

Twenty-two representatives from Chhatisgarh, West Bengal, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Delhi and Dadra Nagar Haveli have participated in the camp.

Jagadananda, a social activist said, “There is a hill and heaven difference in disaster management after 1999 Super Cyclone. The lesson which we got from Super Cyclone has been implemented in every moment. After the Super Cyclone, Odisha has formed Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), the first in the country. Gujrat had followed the footprint of Odisha and formed Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA). In 2005, the Union government formed The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). We have success in disaster management due to the proper planning and programmes. Relief and rescue operations are being a success. But we have to focus on post-disaster and the livelihood of affected people."

The training camp is held at the Ramachandi coast of Konark in the Puri district. The experts of OSDMA will teach the techniques of rescue operations and how to clear a road after a disaster.

Akshay Sahoo, a senior journalist said, “Odisha has devasted in 1999 Super Cyclone. The State government has formed OSDMA and adopted a professional approach for disaster management after the Super Cyclone. The many States and even the Union government followed us. The training camp for disaster management is a big recognition for Odisha’s effort. It is pride and honour for Odisha."

Odisha has also introduced disaster and pandemic preparedness as a part of the curriculum at the schools and colleges. Odisha has faced eight cyclonic storms since the 1999 Super Cyclone. The State government has successfully managed the Cyclone Phailin, Hudhud, Titili, FANI, Bulbul, Amphan, Yaas and Gulab. Zero causality is the main mission of Odisha’s disaster management. Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik always emphasises zero causality and directs to take appropriate steps to save life and property.

The United Nations has also praised Odisha’s disaster management.

