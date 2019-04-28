English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Piqued by Retired Officers' Appointments, Now 'Unemployed' Bengal Youth Seek Poll Observer's Job
The youths argued that if retired officers can be appointed as poll observers by the Election Commission, then even the unemployed should get the opportunity.
Election staff check Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines at a distribution centre in Alipurduar district in the eastern state of West Bengal. (Image for representation)
Loading...
Kolkata: Amid questions raised by Trinamool Congress on appointment of retired officers as special polling observers in West Bengal, some youths on Saturday submitted applications to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), seeking appointment as election observers or some other posts.
The youths, who claimed they were "unemployed", said when retired officers are being appointed as poll observers by the Election Commission, why can't job seekers get the opportunity to serve the country?
The Election Commission had appointed Vivek Dube, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1981 batch, as special police observer in the state after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee objected to K.K. Sharma's appointment for the same post, calling him "an RSS man".
Subsequently, the Commission had also appointed Ajay V Nayak, a former CEO of Bihar, as the special observer for Bengal.
"Special and police observers are not serving government employees. If they can get opportunity to serve the country as officers of the Election Commission, we can also work for the Commission to serve the country," said a job seeker.
Another youth, who claimed to have submitted his application, said: "If Dube and Nayak get jobs here, why can't the Commission give us opportunities to be observers or any other posts to serve the country?"
However, officers at the office of the CEO, West Bengal, declined to make any comment if they have received any such applications from job aspirants.
But sources said 17 such applications were submitted at the CEO office on Saturday.
Incidentally, an independent candidate Ramu Mandi who is contesting from Barrackpore seat in the Lok Sabha elections had filed a writ petition at the Calcutta High Court seeking cancellation of appointment of the two retired officers by the Commission.
Terming their appointments as unconstitutional, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged the Centre was trying to administer Bengal by proxy.
"They have sent two persons from Delhi to help BJP in Bengal," Banerjee had said recently while campaigning in Nadia district.
The youths, who claimed they were "unemployed", said when retired officers are being appointed as poll observers by the Election Commission, why can't job seekers get the opportunity to serve the country?
The Election Commission had appointed Vivek Dube, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1981 batch, as special police observer in the state after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee objected to K.K. Sharma's appointment for the same post, calling him "an RSS man".
Subsequently, the Commission had also appointed Ajay V Nayak, a former CEO of Bihar, as the special observer for Bengal.
"Special and police observers are not serving government employees. If they can get opportunity to serve the country as officers of the Election Commission, we can also work for the Commission to serve the country," said a job seeker.
Another youth, who claimed to have submitted his application, said: "If Dube and Nayak get jobs here, why can't the Commission give us opportunities to be observers or any other posts to serve the country?"
However, officers at the office of the CEO, West Bengal, declined to make any comment if they have received any such applications from job aspirants.
But sources said 17 such applications were submitted at the CEO office on Saturday.
Incidentally, an independent candidate Ramu Mandi who is contesting from Barrackpore seat in the Lok Sabha elections had filed a writ petition at the Calcutta High Court seeking cancellation of appointment of the two retired officers by the Commission.
Terming their appointments as unconstitutional, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged the Centre was trying to administer Bengal by proxy.
"They have sent two persons from Delhi to help BJP in Bengal," Banerjee had said recently while campaigning in Nadia district.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Make Love, Not War: Stan Lee's Cameo in Avengers Endgame Explained
- Avengers Endgame is the Catharsis Black Widow was Waiting for All These Years
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results