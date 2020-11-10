Pirpainti Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Pirpainti (पीरपैंती), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Bhagalpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Bhagalpur. Pirpainti is part of 26. Bhagalpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,33,066 eligible electors, of which 1,76,776 were male, 1,54,931 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,07,808 eligible electors, of which 1,64,384 were male, 1,43,418 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,66,674 eligible electors, of which 1,44,546 were male, 1,22,128 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pirpainti in 2015 was 874. In 2010, there were 574.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ram Vilash Paswan of RJD won in this seat by defeating Lalan Kumar of BJP by a margin of 5,144 votes which was 2.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 45.2% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Aman Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Vilash Paswan of RJD by a margin of 5,752 votes which was 4.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.57% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 154. Pirpainti Assembly segment of Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ajay Kumar Mandal won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Bhagalpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Pirpainti are: Anuj Kumar Mandal (NCP), Krishna Kumar Mandal (BSP), Pawan Kumar Yadav (BJP), Shubhanand Mukesh (INC), Anil Yadav (JAPL), Gulam Ahmad (BSLP), Pratima Devi (BPL), Bhagerath Kumar (BSSP), Manoj Kumar Yadav (VSP), Ramchandra Mandal (BJKDD), Bhola Harijan (IND), Mahendra Tanti (IND), Bijay Kumar Yadav (IND), Sadanand Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.98%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.55%, while it was 48.41% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 154. Pirpainti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 296. In 2010 there were 277 polling stations.

Extent:

154. Pirpainti constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhagalpur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Pirpainti; Gram Panchayats Bansipur, Birbanna, Rampur, Krisndaspur, Mohanpur Gogatta, Antichuck, Oriap, Mathurapur, Ramjanipur, Ghogha, Ekdara, Lagma, Salempur Saini, Kurma, Kairia, Nandlalpur, Siya and Sadanandpur Baisa of Kahalgaon Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Bhagalpur.

Pirpainti seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Pirpainti is 491.19 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Pirpainti is: 25°17'50.6"N 87°22'43.0"E.

