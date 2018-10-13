Pistol Jammed, Cops Mimic Gun Sounds to Scare Criminals During Encounter in UP

The Uttar Pradesh police was recently left red-faced when it was forced to mimic the sound of guns during an encounter with criminals in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows police officers shouting ‘thain, thain’ to imitate the sound of a gun while chasing a wanted criminal named Rukhsar. Even as cops surrounded Rukhsar, a policeman could be seen struggling with his jammed pistol, while others were seen firing in the air.Rukhsar, who carries a reward of Rs 25,000 and has 18 criminal cases against him, was finally cornered by the police after a combing operation.After cops overcame their initial struggle with their weapons, the criminal was shot in the leg and finally nabbed. A constable was also injured in the process.The UP police had recently faced flak over the murder of an Apple executive who was shot dead by cops in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area for refusing to stop his car during a routine check. Several policemen had come out in support of their accused colleagues, claiming that they were being unfairly targeted.