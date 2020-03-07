Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Pistol Used by Shahrukh Khan During Delhi Violence Recovered By Police

Currently, Shahrukh Khan is on police remand and the recovery was made on the basis of information he provided to the police.

IANS

Updated:March 7, 2020, 8:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pistol Used by Shahrukh Khan During Delhi Violence Recovered By Police
(Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police' crime branch recovered the pistol that Shahrukh Khan used to point at a police personnel during communal riots in the national capital, source said on Friday.

The pistol used by Shahrukh is an illegal country-made weapon. The police, however, have not given any official information about the recovery.

Currently, Khan is on police remand and the recovery was made on the basis of information he provided to the police.

A picture of Khan went viral in which he was seen pointing pistol at the policemen during the violence, that took place on February 24-25 following scuffle at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest site in the northeast Delhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram