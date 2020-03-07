Pistol Used by Shahrukh Khan During Delhi Violence Recovered By Police

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police' crime branch recovered the pistol that Shahrukh Khan used to point at a police personnel during communal riots in the national capital, source said on Friday.

The pistol used by Shahrukh is an illegal country-made weapon. The police, however, have not given any official information about the recovery.

Currently, Khan is on police remand and the recovery was made on the basis of information he provided to the police.

A picture of Khan went viral in which he was seen pointing pistol at the policemen during the violence, that took place on February 24-25 following scuffle at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest site in the northeast Delhi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.