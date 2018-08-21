Pistol Used to Kill Dabholkar Recovered? Right Wing Terror Suspects Operated in Silos, Says Maharashtra ATS Chief

Maharashtra ATS believes that those arrested in the Nalasopara explosives case will help them in tracing the men behind the murders of rationalists in Maharashtra and Karnataka.Three accused, Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanva Gondhlekar have been arrested in the case so far. All three are said to have links with different Hindu outfits, as per ATS. The accused also attended events organised by Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, the sister organisation of Sanatan.Sachin Andure, the man CBI claims to be behind the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabhoklar, was recently arrested.According to sources, Sachin Andure’s name surfaced during the interrogation of three suspects arrested by the Maharashtra ATS on August 10. Andure, a right wing Hindu activist, was a regular reader of Sanatan Prabhat, the mouthpiece of Sanatan Sanstha.ATS officials say there are several groups involved in terror activities across the country. However, the challenge is that they operate in silos."These people are trained. They work in silos. One group is unaware of the other group. They use code language. It is an organised gang. We are investigating their links," said Atulchandra Kulkarni, Maharashtra ATS chief.Talking about bringing a ban on Sanatan Sanstha, an ATS official said that they will submit a fresh report regarding the investigations.Apart from firearms and explosives, in the raids conducted at Nala Sopara, Pune and Solapur, ATS also seized vehicle number plates, motor bikes and parts of pistols along with other articles, including several documents handwritten in code language.ATS suspects that these articles were used in the murders carried out in Maharashtra and Karnataka, including that of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.ATS has also found that former Shiv Sena Corporator from Jalna, Shrikant Pangarkar, was in the role of facilitator and provider. Based on this, the ATS is scanning the financial transactions of the past six years of the accused.Maharashtra ATS has formed seven teams to investigate the information revealed by the accused.