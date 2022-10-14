Pitbull Dog Attacks 11-year-old Girl in Ghaziabad, Case Adds to Long List of Similar Incidents

Yet another case of a Pitbull dog going amok has been reported in Uttar Pradesh with a 11-year-old girl being the latest to fall prey to a Pitbull dog attack.

The incident was reported in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh and the case adds to the list of several such instances being reported in Ghaziabad and other parts of the state. The incident was reported in Civitech Society located in Ramprastha Green Campus in the Indirapuram police station area of Ghaziabad, where a Pitbull dog attacked an 11-year-old girl.

The girl reportedly suffered severe injuries in both her legs and had to be admitted to a hospital. According to the police, 11-year-old Tanishka was playing in the society on Wednesday evening when she was bitten by the dog in both her legs.

The girl was taking a stroll along with her own pets, when the Pitbull dog is said to have attacked her. According to the girl’s mother, the Pitbull ran out of its house as the door to the flat was left open. The family claimed negligence by the dog’s owner to leave the dog out without a leash.

Soon after the girl was attacked, she was taken to the Max Hospital nearby for treatment. She was later discharged from the hospital post treatment.

Terrified residents of the society and the girl’s family filed a complaint to the local police and the cops have begun investigating the incident by registering a case.

Last month, a10-year-old boy was mauled by a Pitbull dog in Ghaziabad’s Sanjay Nagar area, leaving the child severely injured. The boy had to get nearly 150 stitches due to the attack and was hospitalized for three days.

Earlier this year, A Pitbull dog had mauled woman to death in Lucknow capital Lucknow. The woman was the mother of the owner of the dog and was who attacked inside the house after which she bled to death.

