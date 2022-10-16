Pitbull, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino Dog Breeds Banned as Pets in Ghaziabad

Amid a series of pet dog attacks, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets.

The civic body issued a host of other guidelines on Saturday for pet-owners according to which they will have to get a licence for their dogs, which will be issued from November 1, and no family can keep more than one pet dog.

Pet-owners living in high rise complexes will have to use service lifts for taking their dogs out and make sure they wear a muzzle while in the public. The decision comes amidst several dog bite incidents reported from various localities of the city in the recent months. The pet-owners will have to obtain registration within two months.

“The three breeds — Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino — are ferocious (khoonkhar), and no permission will be granted to keep these dogs. No licence will be issued. If somebody buys one of these, he/she will be responsible. All these three breeds have been banned in Ghaziabad,” BJP leader and GMC councillor Sanjay Singh told .

