Pithori Amavasya 2019: Date, Time and Significance of Bhadrapada Amavasya

Amavasya is a Sanskrit word, which refers to the lunar phase of the dark moon. The Amavasya or the new moon day, which falls during the Bhadrapada month of Hindu calendar, is observed as Bhadrapada Amavasya or Pithori Amavasya. While the day is celebrated as Avani Amavasya in Tamil Nadu, it holds a great significance for the Marwari community, who celebrate the days as Bhadi Amavasya or Bhado Amavasya.

On the day of Pithori Amavasya, which is falling on Friday, August 30, 2019, the devotees worship Goddess Durga. According to Hindu beliefs, only married mothers observe this fast for the prosperity, well-being and health of their children.

Pithori Amavasya 2019: Date and Time

As per Hindu festival calendar, Pithori Amavasya falls on the Amavasya or no moon day in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This year, the

Pithori Amavasya, or Bhadrapada Amavasya is falling on August 30, 2019.

For the auspicious timings, the Pithori Amavasya tithi will begin at 7.55 pm on August 29, 2019 and will conclude at 04.07 pm on August 30, 2019.

Pithori Amavasya 2019: Rituals and significance

On the eve of Pithori Amavasya, the married mothers worship sixty-four goddesses for the well-being and prosperity of their children. The Ashtamatrukas and Saptamatrukas are also worshipped on the day of Pithori Amavasya.

As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati narrated the Pithori Amavasya Vrat katha to Lord Indra’s wife. The 64 goddesses are made with pith, a kind of flour.

